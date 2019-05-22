Sioux City
Mary Ellen Myers, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The Rev. Dennis Meinen will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary Ellen was born on Feb. 23, 1952, in Sioux City, the daughter of Ralph and Mary (Kennedy) Myers. Mary Ellen grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1970. She had lived and worked in California, Phoenix, Ariz., and Denver, Colo. for many years before returning to Sioux City in 2009.
Mary Ellen was a senior companion for PACE and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, David Langdon of Bellingham, Wash.; her brothers and sisters, Pat Myers (Lori) of Omaha, Trish Sevier (Dave) of Rochester, N.Y., Mike Myers (Maite) of Ames, Iowa, Tim Myers (Karen) of Houston, Texas, Jean Snyders of Sioux Falls, S.D., Dan Myers (Ann) of Sioux City, and Kathy Keane of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother.