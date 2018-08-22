Dakota Dunes
Mary Ellen Olson, 82, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at a care center in Elk Point, S.D., following a lengthy illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. The Rev. Roger Madden will officiate. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary Ellen was born Mary Ellen Wetzeler on Nov. 12, 1935, in Akron, Iowa, to Herbert and Yetta (Cheely) Wetzeler. She grew up and attended school in Akron.
On Aug.12, 1954, she married James A. Olson in Akron. James passed away on Aug. 31, 1986. In 1955, the two moved to Tacoma, Wash., where they lived for two years before moving to Sioux City in 1957. Mary Ellen then moved to Dakota Dunes in 2009 where she remained until her passing.
Mary Ellen spent her life as a mother and homemaker, caring for her two sons. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sioux City, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also involved in many of the women's organizations and activities at the church. She was a member, and eventually served as president, of many organizations including, P.E.O., Junior League, and St. Luke's Women's Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
She was involved in the Sioux City Community Theater, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She had a great interest in Native American culture, and this led her to begin working on the committee that coordinated the construction and placement of the War Eagle Monument. She was also instrumental in relocating the Historical Fairview School House to Sioux City.
Mary Ellen is survived by two sons, John Olson (Barbara) of Jefferson, S.D., and Tom Olson (Ann) of Madison, S.D.; brother, Charles Wetzeler (Elsie) of Spirit Lake, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Terry Olson of Plymouth, Minn., and Gary Olson (Sandy) of Brighton, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Ty Olson (Corri), Jennifer Tarbox (Matt), Kristyne Bruggeman (Michael), Alex Olson (Stacy), Whitney Olson, Derek Olson, Leslie Gonzalez (Jay), and Blake McDonald; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, James; and her parents.
Memorial donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska Street, Sioux City, IA 51104.