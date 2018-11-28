Sioux City
Mary Ellen Petersen, 81, of Sioux City, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at her residence.
A celebration of life service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary was born on Aug. 16, 1937, on the family farm in Kankakee County, Ill., one of nine children to Frank and Marie (Mitchell) Singleman. She graduated high school in Peotone, Ill., in 1955. Mary worked for Bennett Industries in Peotone and Wayne Pump Company and the Monon Railroad in Chicago, Ill.
She married Robert L. Petersen of Omaha on May 25, 1957, in Peotone. After moving to Waterloo, Iowa, Mary worked for the Geerling Feed Mills and then Santa Claus Associates as assistant purchasing agent. She was a member of the Pistolettes Gun Club in Waterloo and was a devotee of gun safety and strict regulation of firearms.
After moving to Sioux City in 1963, she worked for Commercial Credit Corp. until she became a stay-at-home mom in 1967. Mary worked part-time for the Bel-Air Motel for a few years until starting her own business at home in 1976 as Photo-Type Service. In 1979, she joined her husband, Bob, in launching Personal Service Graphics and worked with him until 1997 when he retired. Mary took her knowledge and resumed working at home doing graphics and art work with former customers as Petersen Graphics.
She bowled regularly until business intervened. Mary enjoyed working in the flower garden, recipe collecting, cooking, crocheting and knitting, and most of all, her precious and beautiful grandchildren.
Mary was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and a former member of St. Mary's Guild.
Survivors include her two sons, Eric and his wife, Coleen, and Dana and his wife, Allison; three granddaughters, Elizabeth and Alexandria Petersen and Shelby Kelly; two sisters, Naomi Wolfe of Florida and Frances Singleman of Peotone; sisters-in-law, Donna Singleman of Downers Grove, Ill., and Lynn Petersen of Omaha; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; two infant twin brothers; three brothers, Melvin, Donald, and Dennis and his wife, Julie; and one sister, Lois.
"I wish you all health, happiness and peace, and please, don't step on the daisies. Bob's got the cards shuffled and is waiting for me."