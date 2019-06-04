Seward, Neb., formerly Dakota City
Mary Frances (Frank) Hirsch, 84, of Seward, formerly of Dakota City, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Ridgewood Nursing Home in Seward.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Paul Albenesius officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present be 5 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary and scriptural service at 7 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Mary was born April 28, 1935, in Jackson, Neb., the daughter of Peter J. and Loretta M. (Gill) Frank. She married Robert R. Hirsch on July 23, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. She was a wonderful mother to seven sons and four daughters. She dedicated her life as a homemaker and worked countless hours and years at Lik-U-Wanta Beach.
Mary loved reading, being with her family, and watching her grandchildren grow up. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, South Sioux City.
Mary is survived by her 10 children, Terry (Lynde) of Norfolk, Neb., Steve (Donna) of Dakota City, Rick (Maryann) of Willis, Neb., Ron (Donna) of Jackson, Don (Kathy) of Fargo, N.D., Brian (Kim) of Dakota City, Kathy Zimmerman of Lincoln, Neb., Susie (Rollie) Criss of Seward, Toni Ziehmer and Tina (Mike) Grudzinski of Norfolk; daughter-in-law, Annette Hirsch (Bobby) of North Sioux City; 32 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Merle and James P. "Jim" Frank; four sisters, Mary Leola DeRoin, Mary Betty Capera, Mary Margaret "Peggy" Reynolds, and Monica Rose Bradish; her husband, Robert Ray Hirsch; and son, Robert "Bobby" Joseph Hirsch.