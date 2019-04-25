Sioux City
Mary F. Miller, 71 of Sioux City, went to her eternal home to spend her life with her Savior Monday, April 22, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
A celebration of life service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. David Halaas officiating. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Mary has chosen to be cremated.
Mary was born on June 2, 1947, at the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She grew up on a 440-acre farm in Rolfe, Iowa. Mary attended school in West Bend, where she sang, played the tuba, enjoyed drama and writing. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rolfe.
Mary attended nurses training at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City. She began working in orthopedics, immediately after graduation, for 15 years. Later, she worked in neuro for 10 years, and finally completed her 34 years of service in admissions and central registration at Mercy Medical Center. Mary loved music, writing, and baking. During her years at Mercy, she wrote a patient education test manual and a family cook book. Mary retired on Jan. 3, 2003.
Mary married Charles Henry Miller on July 2, 1982. Faith and family were of utmost importance to both of them. Charles and Mary were blessed with two daughters, Molly Ann and Elizabeth Isabell, along with children from previous relationships, Jane, Chad, Shane, Tony, and Bobby.
Mary is survived by her husband, Charles "Buck;" three daughters, Jane (Algie Ford), Molly, and Elizabeth (Antonio Booker); four sons, Chad and Shane Ehlers, Tony (Michelle) and Bobby (Amanda) Worden; two sisters, Becky (Roger Arnburg), and Patricia (William Alexander); three brothers, John (Nancy), Dan (Karen), and Tim (Alan Hesse); brother-in-law, Don Miller; nine grandchildren, Collin and Noah Blind, Colton (Allison), Caitlin and Carter Worden, Aubree and Braylon Worden, Romello Miller, and Iyanla Reynolds; two stepsisters, Pam (Doug) Evans, and Diane Bauerly; four stepbrothers, Jim, Bill, Larry (Lisa), and Dennis Franco; and countless nieces and nephews, that she cherished watching grow into amazing young women and men in Christ.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Isabell Orwig; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth and Roger Miller; and a sister-in-law, Leslie Franco.