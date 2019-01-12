Hawarden, Iowa
Mary (Kelley) Falde Oden, of Hawarden, died peacefully on the morning of Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Service were held on Dec. 13, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawarden, where the Rev. Paul D. Bormann officiated. Burial was in Grace Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Mary was born on June 17, 1927, at the Hawarden hospital, to parents Lucile and William Kelley. She was the second child of seven. The Kelleys were raised in Chatsworth, Iowa. She graduated from Hawarden High School in 1944 and taught school in Chatsworth with some of her siblings as her students.
She married Roger Falde of rural Hawarden on June 17, 1948 and two children were born to this union, Randy Falde and Robin Falde. They farmed in South Dakota until moving to California in 1965. They moved back to Hawarden a year later and Mary became the office manager at West Sioux High School until retiring in 1993.
She led an active life, with sewing and craft shows throughout the area being her favorites. She maintained a gift shop, "Yei-Bichai's" and later "Mary's Quilts and More" in Hawarden, opening in 1974 featuring Indian arts and handmade quilts and gifts. Mary spent much of each summer traveling to craft shows and visiting friends all over the mid-west.
Roger passed away in 1992 and Mary maintained her house on the hill in Hawarden for several years. She got reacquainted with an old high school friend, LaMoine "Bugs" Oden and they married in Sedona, Ariz. on May 29, 1999. After selling her big house in Hawarden, they enjoyed senior moments living in Apache Junction, Ariz. until LaMoine passed away in early 2016. During these years, they loved traveling and touring the southwest USA, running the social activities for their neighborhood, and finding small little restaurants and stores to frequent.
Mary returned to her home of origin in April 2016 and became a resident of Mica Hills Estates until moving into Hillcrest Center in July 2018.
Surviving Mary is her brother, Michael (Regina) of Grand Junction, Colo.; daughter, Robin Falde of Chatsworth; son, Randy Falde of Alcester, S.D.; granddaughter, Megan Falde Adams (Brendan); great-grandsons, Garret and Owen of Englewood, Colo.; and grandson, Brendan Falde, of Aurora, Colo.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husbands, Roger Falde and LaMoine Oden; and five siblings, Kathleen "Kitty," Jerry, Patrick, Bill and Patty.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the West Sioux Lunch Program for the students at West Sioux Community Schools.