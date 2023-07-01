Mary Fer

Davenport, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Mary Fer, 89, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Senior Star, Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with a Rosary at 3:45 p.m. There will be additional visitation on Monday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Mary Catherine Gales was born July 17, 1933, in Sioux City, a daughter of Frank and Marie (Stanton) Gales. She was united in marriage to Richard Fer on June 27, 1959, in Sioux City, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 1993.

She earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Sioux City and her bachelor's degree in special studies from St. Ambrose University. Prior to her retirement in 2004, she had been a nurse at Genesis West since 1968. After retirement she kept active by volunteering for hospice and St. Paul's church and school.

Mary loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed playing bridge.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Mark) Prainito of St. Charles, Mo.; sons John (Linda) Fer, Tulsa, Okla., and Bill (Penny) Fer, Davenport; grandchildren Andrea (David) Smith of Austin, Texas, Stephanie (Eric) Holderby of Upper St. Clair, Pa., Samuel (Rebecca) Fer of Minneapolis, Madeline (Ben) Chapman of Madison, Wis., Abigail Fer of New Orleans, and Nicholas Prainito, St. Charles; and great-grandchildren Jennifer, Joshua, Gavin, Jackson, Corbin, Juliette, Jillian and Lillian.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters Helen Zolner, Ann Poston, and Frances Stanwood; and brother William.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School or Genesis Hospice.