Mary Frances Cakebread

South Sioux City

Mary Frances Cakebread, 84 of South Sioux City died on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at St Michael's Catholic Church South Sioux City, located at 1315 1st Ave South Sioux City, with the Fr. Michael Keating officiating. Interment will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, South Sioux City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. A parish vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, located at 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Mary was born Feb. 18, 1939, in South Sioux City, to Francis and Helen (Nelson) Persinger. She grew up and attended South Sioux City Schools and graduated from South Sioux City High School. Mary married Walter Cakebread on Nov. 18, 1961, in Garden Grove, Calif. The couple moved back to South Sioux City briefly after Walter was discharged from the Navy. Walter's career took the couple to Alaska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, and California before returning to South Sioux City in 2005.

Mary's hobbies included sewing, gardening, crafts, dancing, and bird watching.

She was a member of St Michael's Catholic Church South Sioux City, a member of Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her husband Walter of South Sioux City; son, Ron (Julie) Cakebread of Shelly, Minn.; daughters, Dena Hill of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Laura (Brian) Dougherty of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Persinger of Omaha, Neb., and Gene (Patty) Persinger; sister, Nancy (Orville) Cakebread of South Sioux City; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Robert Persinger, James Persinger, Don Persinger, and Michael Persinger; two sisters, Darline Saunders and Linda Boyle; and grandson Charles Hill.