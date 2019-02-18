Moville, Iowa
Mary Germaine Miller, 80, of Moville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, with Monsignor R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery at Moville. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.
Mary Germaine Miller was born July 2, 1938, in Sioux City, to Herbert John "Ted" and Mary Izetta (Lite) Montang. She graduated from Moville High School.
Mary was united in marriage to Leo Dean Miller on May 2, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville. To this union are two children. Mary enjoyed being a homemaker for her family.
Mary was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she was active with the Queen of Peace and regularly served as Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Meadows Country Club and volunteered throughout the community in many ways. She enjoyed playing the piano, shopping, reading, bowling, and annual trips to the fair with her great-nieces and nephews. Mary enjoyed traveling, especially abroad and the annual mother-daughter trips. She was the matriarch of the family, organizing dinners, holidays and family reunions, and she had a way to always make everyone feel special.
She is survived by her husband, Leo of Moville; son, Terry (Deanna) Miller; daughter, Katie (Jason Wymore); brothers, Tom (Dottie) Montang, Dale (Barb) Montang and Mike (Maria) Montang; sister, Judi Carr; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jane Arkfeld.