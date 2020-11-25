Mary "Gus" M. Palmer

South Sioux City

Mary "Gus" M. Palmer, 94, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary was born on March 2, 1926, in Sioux City to Percy and Jessie (Mitchell) Miller. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1944, never missing a day of school since kindergarten, except to go to her Dad's funeral. Mary was employed for the telephone company for 37 years before retiring in 1982. She was always a hard worker.

On August 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to Bob Palmer in Dakota City. Mary was a smart, knowledgeable woman, always making wise decisions. She liked to tease and razz her loved ones, and always had respect from others. Friends and family that went out to eat with her knew that they were never allowed to pay because Mary would insist on taking care of the bill.