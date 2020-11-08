Mary H. Sievers

Mary attended all her Heelan class reunions over the years and reacquainted with Bill Sievers during preparation for the 1977 class reunion. They dated after that and were married on Dec. 26, 1980, at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Three months after their marriage, she had a brain bleed and a stroke. She was hospitalized approximately two months followed by many months of challenges and rehabilitation. They hoped for a good recovery and she did great, starting a new phase of her life. First, she was asked to return to the telephone company to help during the closing in Sioux City. Then one of her dear friends asked her to help on weekends at TCBY. It was very challenging and beneficial for her and she enjoyed it very much, especially the menu.

Mary was offered a position at Lincoln Grade School lunch program and she did that Monday through Friday. Then a daycare position was offered and she accepted it at St. Luke's daycare in the afternoon with her specialty being infants. To this day, she still has people saying you took care of my baby or even those who say you took care of me.

She then decided on one job and was with St. Luke's daycare until they closed. The results of all these were improved health and many, many wonderful lifelong friends.