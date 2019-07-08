Sheldon, Iowa
Mary Helene Rozeboom, 92, of Sheldon, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon.
Service will be 11 a.m. today, July 8, at First Reformed Church in Sheldon, with Pastor Dave Van Kley officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Arrangements are under the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
Mary Helene Rozeboom, the daughter of Jacob and Maria (Bruyn) Kraai, was born on Jan. 4, 1927, near Sheldon. She attended country school in Lynn Township in Sioux County, Iowa. She married Marion Rozeboom on March 16, 1946, in Junction City, Kan., while Marion was in the Army at Fort Riley, Kan., during World War II. They lived there for one year.
After returning home from the service, they farmed near the Cleghorn, Boyden, Melvin, Primghar and Sheldon areas. She was also employed part-time at the Sheldon Livestock Sale Barn Lunch Café and with L’Trio Catering. After retirement, they traveled and spent many winters in Phoenix, Ariz. Marion passed away on Sept. 18, 1991. After two years living in the country, she moved to Sheldon on May 13, 1993. She moved to Fieldcrest on July 21, 2012. On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Mary Helene passed away at Sheldon Senior Care reaching the age of 92 years, 5 months and 29 days.
Mary Helene was a charter member of Bethel Reformed Church and made her confession of faith and was baptized on April 20, 1947. She loved to play cards with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters-in-law, Winona Kraai and Carina Rozeboom, both of Sheldon, and Evelyn Nieuwenhuis of Wheatridge, Colo.; brother-in-law, Donald and his wife, Phyllis Rozeboom of Loveland, Colo.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mary Helene was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Rozeboom; parents, Jacob and Maria; sisters, Johanna and Peter Kroese and Hermina and Henry Boerhave; brother, Adrian Kraai; brother-in-law, Allan Rozeboom; and two nieces, Marcia Rozeboom and Mary Jean Schemper.