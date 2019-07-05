{{featured_button_text}}

Sheldon, Iowa

92, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Service: July 8 at 11 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: July 7 from 3 to 5 p.m., Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.

the life of: Mary Helene Rozeboom
