Sioux City
Mary Irene Nation, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with a rosary at 9:50 a.m., at Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel. The Rev. Dennis Meinin will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Clarence H. and Mary Irene (Greer) Foster. She was baptized Aug. 27, 1933, at Epiphany Cathedral in Sioux City. Mary grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1951. Mary graduated from Briar Cliff University in 1971 and earned her master’s degree in psychology from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Mary worked as a guidance counselor for District 66 Valley View Jr. High school in Omaha, and Bellevue College. She also pioneered the IDEA program at Offutt Air Force Base to help enlisted members earn their high school diplomas.
On Oct. 9, 1954, Mary married William Joseph Vinopal in Sioux City. To this union, three children were born. William passed away June 13, 1966. On June 30, 1979, Mary married Forest L. Nation in Omaha. Forest passed away Dec. 17, 2012.
Mary was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, and golfing.
Survivors include her children, Kim Hickman and her husband, Phil of Sioux City, Craig Vinopal and his wife, Debra of Beresford, S.D., and Kelly Vinopal and her husband, Chris Hofer of Crofton, Md.; stepchildren, Jay Nation of Texas, and Leigh Thomas and her husband, Kevin of Nebraska; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Hickman of Sioux City, Melissa (Stephen) Gent of Brookings, S.D., Mary (Tom) Curnyn of Omaha, Abigail (Nathan) Schoonover of Sioux City, Kurt Vinopal of Omaha, Laura Vinopal of Lincoln, Neb., Kate Hofer of Crofton, Md., Kaylee (Jeremy) Holtz of Omaha, and Ashley (Chris) Biskup of Fremont, Neb.; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Ellen Jane (Barnett) Foster; her husbands; and brothers, Harold and Frank.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland and Alzheimer’s Association of Sioux City.