
Mary J. Mathieson, 84, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with burial to follow at Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour before services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary was born on Dec. 9, 1934, in Decatur, Neb., to Earl and Liberty (Halstead) Bowman. After she received her education, and graduated from South Sioux City High School, she married Ronald Mathieson on Jan. 11, 1956, in Sioux City.

Mary was an operator for Northwestern Bell before she decided to stay at home, and be a homemaker for her husband and sons. She enjoyed fishing, watching her boys play sports as they were raised, playing Bingo, and in her early years playing banjo with her father.

Mary is survived by her sons, Sam, Arne, and Jim (Brenda) Mathieson, all of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Teri, Krissy, Belinda, Jason and Weylin; nine great-grandchildren; and 13 siblings.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald, in 2013; infant son, Dusty; brother, Harold; and great-grandson, Dominic.

