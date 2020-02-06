Mary Jane Anderson

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
94, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Service: Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church-Holy Cross Parish. Entombment: Mausoleum of the Resurrection. Visitation: Feb. 7, 4-8 p.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Feb 7
Parish Vigil Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Feb 8
Funeral
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:30AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
2223 Indian Hills Dr.
Sioux City, IA 51104
