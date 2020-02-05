Mary Jane Anderson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While juggling a career and family, Mary was also a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, which she was a member of since 1948. Mary helped set up the financial council, served as president of the Guild, a parish representative of the Council of Catholic Women, a Carmel Board member for 25 years serving as secretary and vice president, and sang in the senior and funeral choirs. Mary also served on the Heelan Parents Board. She was a volunteer at the Soup Kitchen and at Queen of Peace Shrine. Mary regularly attended Fatima prayer group at Cathedral. In her last years, Mary Jane attended St. Michael Catholic Church of the Holy Cross Parish. Mary enjoyed going to daily mass at the Queen of Peace or at the Cathedral, where she made many new friends.

Mary Jane loved spending time with family. Many joyous holidays were spent in her and Richard's home, where they would host their family for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, Fourth of July, and any other reason she could find to unite and enjoy her family. Mary loved a big family celebration, especially one that ended with a fierce game of Pass the Aces, where the entire family, from the little ones to the elders, would sit around the table laughing and hoping to avoid "the bunny." Mary also enjoyed going to events (she attended a good many sporting events in her lifetime) that her children and grandchildren participated in.