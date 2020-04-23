Mary Jane Knudsen

A memorial service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. via Facebook livestream, at facebook.com/firstlutheransiouxcity/ . Pastor Kristine Stedje of First Lutheran Church will officiate. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 S. Main St., Charles City, IA 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.

Mary Jane Albert, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Brown) Albert, was born on May 27, 1927 in Primghar, Iowa. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School. She married Carl H. Tripp in 1947; the couple later divorced. She then married Clarence M. Knudsen on May 27, 1974.

Mary worked at the Woodbury County Assessor's Office and retired as a deputy assessor. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rachel Circle, and WELCA. She was a very active member and enjoyed going out after church with her many First Lutheran friends. She was also a member of Abu Bekr Shrine Kan-duetes. She drove the Veteran Van to Sioux Falls, S.D., for many years. She loved the cottage at Lake Okoboji and spending time there. Mary loved to travel the world. She went through Europe several times and went on safari in Africa. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.