Mary Jane Weaver

Mary Jane Roe Weaver

Calhan, Colo. formerly Sioux City

Mary Jane Roe Weaver, 85, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home under Pikes Peak Hospice care in Calhan, Colo., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mary was the daughter of Orrie Milton Roe and Geneva Alice Kulow Roe of Sioux City. She was a graduate of East High School, class of mid-year 1953. Mary was a lifelong artist and craftsman. She married Carroll Dean Weaver, and they traveled extensively during his service with the United States Air Force and later the United States Army.

They later took up crafting in retirement and traveled throughout the country attending craft shows and frequenting their favorite restaurants and food spots (she could navigate the country by her favorite restaurants). Mary was a great friend and storyteller, fun to be around and never met a stranger throughout her travels. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Roe of Sioux City; daughters, Cynthia Weaver Choiniere of Calhan, and Kathy Weaver of Yuma, Ariz.; five grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Dean Weaver on Nov. 9, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906.