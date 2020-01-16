Sioux City
Mary Jean (Lang) Schneiders, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Center.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will take place Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. A vigil/rosary service will begin at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Stone Park Boulevard. Online condolences may be given at meyerbroschapels.com.
Jean was born on Aug. 27, 1927, to Charles and Elizabeth (Gibbons) Lang. She attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and East High School, graduating in the spring of 1945. She worked as a secretary at A.Y. McDonald. On Aug. 23, 1947, she married Robert Joseph Schneiders. They loved and cared for each other for 68 years.
Jean lived for her family. She was a stay-at-home mom, who, along with her husband, raised 14 children. After they were grown, her life of service continued, as she became a home health aide for Amicare and St. Ann’s home.
It’s been said, “Great souls absorb everything — pain, injustice, insult, and folly — and give back decency and kindness.” Jean possessed such a soul. Her Irish heritage fostered in her a special concern for the less fortunate. She chose to meet life’s challenges with faith, love and grace.
She cherished visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She valued life, and loved to laugh.
She is survived by 12 children, Nancy Brubaker (Craig) of Sioux City, Paul (Dana) of Dixon, Neb., Brian of Cherokee, Iowa, Carol Newell (Frank) of Lincoln, Neb., John (Rosina) of Sioux City, Matt (Lori) of Arlington, Wash., Teresa Honer (Mark) of Shawnee, Kan., Robert (Sharron) of Melbourne, Australia, Ann Carr (Greg) of Vinita, Okla., Jean of Sioux City, Tom (Courtney) of Des Moines, and Sara (Brad Thiel) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is also survived by sisters, Betty Noon of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Joann of St. Charles, Mo., and Jerry and Mary Lou Schneiders of Sioux City. She had 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph; two sons, Leo and Mark; daughter, Mary; grandson, Luke; and sisters, Shirley and Gerry.
Service information
10:00AM
703 W. 5th Street
Sioux City, IA 51104