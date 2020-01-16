Sioux City

Mary Jean (Lang) Schneiders, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Center.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will take place Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. A vigil/rosary service will begin at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Stone Park Boulevard. Online condolences may be given at meyerbroschapels.com.

Jean was born on Aug. 27, 1927, to Charles and Elizabeth (Gibbons) Lang. She attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and East High School, graduating in the spring of 1945. She worked as a secretary at A.Y. McDonald. On Aug. 23, 1947, she married Robert Joseph Schneiders. They loved and cared for each other for 68 years.

Jean lived for her family. She was a stay-at-home mom, who, along with her husband, raised 14 children. After they were grown, her life of service continued, as she became a home health aide for Amicare and St. Ann’s home.