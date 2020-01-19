Le Mars, Iowa

Mary Jo Eckerman, 88, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars.

Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at All Saints Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars, with the Rev. Matthew Solyntjes officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery at Sioux City. There will be a rosary at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by visitation with the family present until service time, at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Mary Jo Ann Lockard was born in Le Mars, Iowa, to Gordon and Lola (Jones) Lockard on Oct. 8, 1931. Their family lived in Le Mars, Provo, Utah, North Hollywood, Calif., and South Hollywood, Calif., all for a short time before settling in Early, Iowa. Mary Jo graduated from Early High School and then attended Morningside College in Sioux City. She graduated with a teaching degree and taught in Ida Grove, Iowa, and Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Jo was united in marriage to Sidney Eugene Eckerman on Dec. 27, 1954, in Sioux City. They lived in Phoenix, Ariz., until 1959, when they moved to Sioux City. Sidney passed away on June 19, 2006, and Mary Jo then moved to Le Mars.