Mary Jo Eckerman

You have free articles remaining.
Le Mars, Iowa
88, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Services: Jan. 25, 11 a.m., All Saints Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Eckerman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Rosary
Saturday, January 25, 2020
9:30AM
9:30AM
All Saints Catholic Church - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth Street NE
Le Mars, IA 51031
605 Plymouth Street NE
Le Mars, IA 51031
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Rosary begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
All Saints Catholic Church - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth Street NE
Le Mars, IA 51031
605 Plymouth Street NE
Le Mars, IA 51031
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.