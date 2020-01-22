Mary Jo Eckerman
View Comments

Mary Jo Eckerman

{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

88, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Services: Jan. 25, 11 a.m., All Saints Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Eckerman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 25
Rosary
Saturday, January 25, 2020
9:30AM
All Saints Catholic Church - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth Street NE
Le Mars, IA 51031
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Rosary begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
All Saints Catholic Church - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth Street NE
Le Mars, IA 51031
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News