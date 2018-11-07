Sioux City
Mary Jo Petronis, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at her residence following a courageous three year battle against cancer.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Worship Site, with the Rev. Andrew Galles as Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present at 6 p.m., a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary Jo was born on Nov. 29, 1935, to Robert and Dorothy Peters. She graduated with the class of 1953 from Heelan High School, and continued her education at St. Joseph School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. Mary Jo worked at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, and Mercy/Marion Health Center in Sioux City, retiring in 1999 after 43 years of nursing in OB/GYN.
Mary Jo married Carlyle S. Petronis on Sept. 8, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, reading a good book, fishing, sewing, and traveling with family and friends. Mary Jo was active in various church groups, including the Immaculate Conception Women Guild, Trinity Heights volunteer, pre-natal classes at St. Joseph Hospital, of which, she was the founder. Mary Jo was a former member of Iowa Nursing Association, along with being a founding partner for Grieving Mothers.
Mary Jo is survived by her children, Michael Petronis of Sioux City, Julie Petronis-Ludwigs and her husband, Jerrie of Sioux City, Jean Blakesley of Escondido, Calif., Steven Petronis and his wife, Joanie of Sloan, Iowa, and Patricia Arrington and her husband, Danny of Palm Bay, Fla.; grandchildren, Aaron, Alexia, Shilo, Benjamin, Dustin, Bryce, Luke, and Nathaniel; great-grandchildren Keeley Rose and Danica; and four siblings.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carlyle in 2004; and daughter-in-law, Debra Petronis in 2014.
Pallbearers will be the honor guard of St. Joseph School of Nursing and Alumni, along with Mary Jo's grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Siouxland, Trinity Heights, Carmelites, or donor's choice of charitable causes.