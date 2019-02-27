Sioux City
Mary K. Meredith, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Touchstone Living Center.
A celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the church following services. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Mary was born on July 5, 1939, in Ponca, Neb., to Edward and Alma (Ahrends) Harder. She graduated from Ponca High School in 1957.
Mary married Dennis Gregory and to this union two daughters were born, Sandra and Janet. They lived in Washington and later divorced. Mary married Roger Meredith and gained two sons, Scott and Kenny. They lived in Nebraska and later divorced. Twenty years ago, Mary moved back to the Siouxland area to be close to her daughters.
Mary was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and gardening. Mary loved country music. She liked to sing and play guitar. She taught many of her nieces and nephews how to play.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Davis of Sioux City, Scott (Becki) Meredith of Lincoln, Neb., and Kenny (Dawn) Meredith of Cozad, Neb.; grandchildren, Kori, Justin, Bonnie, Samantha, Chelsea, Travis, and Ryley; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Hariluk; sister, Lucille Anderson; and brothers, Oscar and Charles Harder.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and residents at Touchstone Living Center for the great care and friendship they provided to Mary.