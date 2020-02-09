Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly Omaha
Mary Kay Berigan, 89, of Cincinnati, formerly of Omaha, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church, 8939 Montgomery Rd., in Cincinnati. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilligan Funeral Homes in Cincinnati.Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Mary Kay was born in Omaha, on Nov. 30, 1930. She graduated from Duchesne High School and attended the College of St. Mary in Omaha. She went on to work as a legal secretary for law firms in Omaha and Milwaukee, Wis.
Mary Kay was married to Bernie Berigan on Aug. 18, 1951. They were married for more than 68 years and raised 12 children together, Steve (Anne), Colleen, Sheila (Jim), Patty (Bill), Kevin (Karleanne), Mike (Sherry), Danny, Brendan (Leslie), John (Leslie), Jean, Peggy (Steve) and Katie.
Mary Kay enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, dancing to Frank Sinatra songs and spending time with her friends, children and grandchildren. She was also an active member in her parish and had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary and St. Francis.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Bernie; 12 children; 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Kathy Bermel, Sr. Patricia Rinn and Sheila North.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Rinn; and brothers, Mike Rinn and Johnny Rinn.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mary Kay's honor to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters at 585 County Rd. Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824 and Grace Hospice at 4850 Smith Rd 100c, Cincinnati, OH 45212.