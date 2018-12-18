Sioux City
Mary L. Clark, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish St. Boniface. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Hennessey) Marsh, was born on June 24, 1926, in Sioux City. She graduated from Cathedral High School.
Mary married William E. Clark on May 14, 1949 in Jackson, Neb. She worked for Palmer Candy after high school and then for Sioux City Bakery before starting her career with Marion Health Center, where she was an office manager for many years.
Mary enjoyed golfing, bowling, bingo and was an avid reader. She was also a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. She was a member of the Rosary Society, Mission Club, and a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by her children, Craig Clark of Woodstock, Ga., Christine Daniels of Sioux City, Cathy (Monty) Thorson of Sioux City, David (Katie) Clark of Sioux City, and Colleen (Danny) Homan of Urbandale, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; two brothers, Joseph and William; and sister, Fern.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Food Bank of Siouxland or the Gospel Mission.