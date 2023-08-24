Mary L. (Eckerman) Barrett

Sioux City

Mary L. (Eckerman) Barrett, 90, of Sioux City, was called home to Heaven Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

A breakfast and fellowship will take place Saturday, Aug.26, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, Neb. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Hospice Chaplain Janell Norton presiding. Burial will take place immediately after at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City.

Mary was born Feb. 1, 1933, to Raymond and Mavis (Hess) Eckerman. She was a loving sister to Gladys and Sharon Eckerman. Throughout her adult life, Mary worked hard at grocery stores in Sioux City and took care of her family when they needed her most. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and playing BINGO, golf and Yahtzee.

To say Mary was a beautiful person is an understatement. Everyone who knew her, loved her. She blessed family, friends and strangers with her friendly smile. Her kindness radiated to people from all walks of life and people were routinely drawn to her. She was kind, selfless and loving.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Jenkins (Tim Monahan); grandchildren: Kristine (David) Meiske, Stacey Rosales, Hollie Fahrendholz, Jeremy (Paula) Barrett and Brian Fahrendholz; great-grandchildren: Sean Meiske, Alissa, Ethan (Markee) and Emily Fahrendholz and Karissa Barrett; and great-great-grandson, Dexter Fahrendholz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; and her son, Howard Barrett, Jr.

Mary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Holy Spirit and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care. Thank you also to Debi who was the best friend and roommate Mary could have had this past year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holy Spirit's "Chapel Campaign" or St. Croix Hospice.