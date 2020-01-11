Mary L. Grote
View Comments

Mary L. Grote

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Grote

Mary Grote

Sioux City

Mary Lee Grote, 85, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home with Jack, her beloved husband of 67 years, holding her in his arms. Family was present as she entered her eternal peace.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mater Dei Parish- Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Gerald Feierfeil and Deacon Ron Forrest, concelebrants. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary was born on Nov 10, 1934, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Lucille (Hardegan) Morlan. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Neola, Iowa. She met the love of her life there and married John H. "Jack" Grote in 1952. They spent a brief time in Fort Benning, Ga., before returning to Iowa, where she spent the rest of her life. Sioux City became home as she raised her six children, Jennifer (Dennis) Hobbs, Terri Hanner, Deb Henry, Christy Johnson, John (Dawn) Grote Jr, and David Grote. Mary retired after working at K-Mart for 20 years.

She was a long time member of Immaculate Conception Church. Mary truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She was an inspiration to others after overcoming a difficult childhood. Her Catholic faith was the foundation for her strength that allowed her to be a wonderful, loving mother, and grandmother. Mary was so very proud of her family and the life she had created. She enjoyed holidays and visits, surrounding herself with extended family members.

Mary is survived by her husband; six children; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her brothers, Donnie Jorgensen, and Ron Kline.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother; sisters, Charlotte Jorgensen, Lorna Steward, and Sandra Gregor; brother, Bobbie Jorgensen; and two great-grandchildren.

+1 
Obit-Meyer Bros Morningside Funeral Home logo
To send flowers to the family of Mary Grote, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Jan 12
Prayer Service
Sunday, January 12, 2020
6:30PM
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Prayer Service begins.
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News