Mary L. Grote

Sioux City

Mary Lee Grote, 85, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home with Jack, her beloved husband of 67 years, holding her in his arms. Family was present as she entered her eternal peace.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mater Dei Parish- Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Gerald Feierfeil and Deacon Ron Forrest, concelebrants. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary was born on Nov 10, 1934, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Lucille (Hardegan) Morlan. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Neola, Iowa. She met the love of her life there and married John H. "Jack" Grote in 1952. They spent a brief time in Fort Benning, Ga., before returning to Iowa, where she spent the rest of her life. Sioux City became home as she raised her six children, Jennifer (Dennis) Hobbs, Terri Hanner, Deb Henry, Christy Johnson, John (Dawn) Grote Jr, and David Grote. Mary retired after working at K-Mart for 20 years.