Mary L. Grote

Sioux City
Mary Lee Grote, 85, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home with Jack, her beloved husband of 67 years, holding her in his arms. Family was present as she entered her eternal peace.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mater Dei Parish- Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Gerald Feierfeil and Deacon Ron Forrest, concelebrants. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary was born on Nov 10, 1934, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Lucille (Hardegan) Morlan. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Neola, Iowa. She met the love of her life there and married John H. "Jack" Grote in 1952. They spent a brief time in Fort Benning, Ga., before returning to Iowa, where she spent the rest of her life. Sioux City became home as she raised her six children, Jennifer (Dennis) Hobbs, Terri Hanner, Deb Henry, Christy Johnson, John (Dawn) Grote Jr, and David Grote. Mary retired after working at K-Mart for 20 years.
She was a long time member of Immaculate Conception Church. Mary truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She was an inspiration to others after overcoming a difficult childhood. Her Catholic faith was the foundation for her strength that allowed her to be a wonderful, loving mother, and grandmother. Mary was so very proud of her family and the life she had created. She enjoyed holidays and visits, surrounding herself with extended family members.
Mary is survived by her husband; six children; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her brothers, Donnie Jorgensen, and Ron Kline.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother; sisters, Charlotte Jorgensen, Lorna Steward, and Sandra Gregor; brother, Bobbie Jorgensen; and two great-grandchildren.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
6:30PM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
10:30AM