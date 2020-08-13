Mary L. Mills

On July 16, 1971, she was united in marriage to Raymond Mills at Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City, S.D. Mary made her home in Brooklyn Center, Minn., until approximately 15 years ago, when she moved to Annandale. Always one for conversation, Mary enjoyed visiting with her friends and neighbors. She also liked playing cribbage and the board game Aggravation, caring for her pets, cooking and baking, watching TV, and fishing. Having no children of her own, Mary "adopted" the Frilstad family. She relished in the time she was able to spend with her adopted family.