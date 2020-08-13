Mary L. Mills
Annandale, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Mary L. Mills, 88, of Annandale, formerly of Brooklyn Center, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, surrounded by the love and care of her adopted family.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale, with the Rev. Paul Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Annandale. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks or face coverings are required, social distancing is to be maintained, and funeral home maximum capacity limitations will be observed. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Obituary, guestbook, video tribute, and funeral webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Mary Louise Mills was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Sioux City. She was adopted at birth by George and Fern (Wyckoff) Cates. Mary grew up in Sioux City, where she graduated from Leeds High School. Following her high school graduation, Mary began schooling for nursing. She was a 1952 graduate of the Lutheran Hospital nursing program in Sioux City, and upon obtaining her RN degree she attended the Minneapolis General Hospital School of Anesthesiology, graduating in 1954. Mary's nurse anesthetist career spanned 43 years working at the Swedish Hospital, St. Barnabas, and the Metropolitan Medical Center.
On July 16, 1971, she was united in marriage to Raymond Mills at Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City, S.D. Mary made her home in Brooklyn Center, Minn., until approximately 15 years ago, when she moved to Annandale. Always one for conversation, Mary enjoyed visiting with her friends and neighbors. She also liked playing cribbage and the board game Aggravation, caring for her pets, cooking and baking, watching TV, and fishing. Having no children of her own, Mary "adopted" the Frilstad family. She relished in the time she was able to spend with her adopted family.
She is survived by her sons, John Frilstad of Rockford, Minn., and James and Terry Frilstad of Kimball, Minn.; grandchildren, Josh Frilstad, Becki (Jim) Bystrom, Scott (Sandra) Golla, Steve (Devon) Golla, Donnie Frilstad, and Adam Frilstad; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Emily Rose, Syren, Eliot, Joshua Jr., and Sophia; and many other foster family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; and grandson, Ortega Mohamed.
Urnbearers will be Jay Jones, and John, James, and Terry Frilstad.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.