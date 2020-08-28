× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary L. Miltenberger

Sloan, Iowa

Mary Louise (Tippens) Miltenberger, 83, of Sloan, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Private graveside services for the immediate family only will be in Sloan Cemetery, with Joshua Miltenberger leading the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Mary was born on Dec. 25, 1936, in the family home near Whiting, Iowa, the daughter of Charles “Dick” and Ethel (Koenig) Tippens. She attended Whiting School until the 10th grade and then moved to Sloan. She graduated in 1954 from Sloan High School. After graduation, she attended the National Business College in Sioux City.

She worked at Sloan State Bank until her marriage to her high school sweetheart, Glenn Miltenberger, on Nov. 11, 1956. They moved to southern California, where she worked in a bank until they returned to Sloan in 1959 to take over the family farm.