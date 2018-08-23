Sioux City, formerly Mankato, Minn.
Mary L. Norris, 70, of Sioux City, formerly of Mankato, passed peacefully after an extended illness Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Sioux City.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive N. Online condolences can be left at www.christysmith.com.
Mary was born on Aug. 13, 1948, in Redwood Falls, Minn., to Harlan and Dolores (Wagner) Otto. She graduated from Redwood Falls High School, then moved to Sioux City to attend Briar Cliff University, where she met her best friend and the love of her life.
Mary was united in marriage to Mike Norris on Sept. 23, 1967, in Redwood Falls. Throughout her career, Mary worked for St. Luke's Hospital and Dr. Dimsdale in Sioux City before moving to Mankato to work for Immanuel St. Joseph's Hospital, later becoming a part of Mayo Health System. She dedicated 40 years to the lab before retiring
Mary was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, playing cards, bowling and attending fast pitch softball games with her husband. She loved road trips in the convertible and spending time with both her immediate and extended family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Mike of Sioux City; two daughters, Michelle Henry of Sioux City, and Celeste and Joel Hanel of Mankato; three grandchildren, Jacob, Justin and Jeremy; three sisters, Kathy (Dan) Dugan of Wilmington, Del., Muriel (Ralph) Steinhauer of Redwood Falls, and Judy Diehl of Morris, Minn.; two brothers, George (Janthima) Otto of Minneapolis, and Tim (Joy) Otto of Amsterdam, Netherlands; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Dolores Otto.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of Siouxland, 4300 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104.