Moore, Idaho, formerly Sioux City
Mary Louise Wright, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Moore, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on July 11, 2018, with her husband, James L. Wright, by her side.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on April 18, 1945, to Walter and Hazel Boyum. She attended Washington High School in Sioux Falls.
She married James L. Wright in Sioux Falls, and moved to Sioux City, where they lived for 41 years. After retiring, they moved to Moore, where they lived until her death at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
She was an active member in the American Baptist Women Ministry, where she had many friends. She made many blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren until her health started to fail as she could no longer do it. She also made fancy cakes for family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, James; son, Nick Wright of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Langley; sister, Judy Hewer; sister, Shirley Moon; brother-in-law, Ron Moon; and sister-in-law, Bernice Haines.