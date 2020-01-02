Mary Lee Jaacks
Mary Lee Jaacks

Moville, Iowa

75, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Service: Jan. 4, 10 a.m., Moville United Methodist Church. Burial: private. Visitation: Jan. 4, 9 a.m., at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

