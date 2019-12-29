Moville, Iowa

Mary Lee Jaacks, 75, of Moville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at a local nursing home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Services will be 10 a.m., Jan 4, at Moville United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lee Jaacks was born Oct. 13, 1944, in Lawton, Iowa, the daughter of Carroll and Mona (Adams) Cooper. She was raised in Anthon, Iowa, where she attended and graduated from Anthon-Oto High School. Mary continued her education at Western Iowa Tech and Morningside College. She was united into marriage to Clair Jaacks in April of 1966. Together they made their home in Anthon, before moving to Moville in 1972. The couple later divorced.