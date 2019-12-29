Moville, Iowa
Mary Lee Jaacks, 75, of Moville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at a local nursing home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Services will be 10 a.m., Jan 4, at Moville United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Mary Lee Jaacks was born Oct. 13, 1944, in Lawton, Iowa, the daughter of Carroll and Mona (Adams) Cooper. She was raised in Anthon, Iowa, where she attended and graduated from Anthon-Oto High School. Mary continued her education at Western Iowa Tech and Morningside College. She was united into marriage to Clair Jaacks in April of 1966. Together they made their home in Anthon, before moving to Moville in 1972. The couple later divorced.
Over the years, Mary worked as a truck driver, but her main job was as a homemaker for her family. She was a member of the Moville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women’s Group. Mary also was a Den Leader for Cub Scouts and the Neighborhood Chair for the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed spending time with her family and always made sure there was plenty to eat. Mary loved to cook and was an excellent candy maker at Christmas. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Mary is survived by her two children, Jeff (Kelli) Jaacks of Moville, and Jaci Jaacks and her fiancé, John Rupert of Hot Springs, S.D.; two grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Jaacks of Moville; one sister, Jan Snyder of Fairfield, Ohio; and two nephews, Bill and Sean and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents.