Ponca, Neb.
Mary Lou Anderson, 91, of Ponca, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at a hospital in Sioux City, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ponca. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, South Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Mary Lou Anderson was born on July 27, 1927, in Goodwin, Neb., the daughter of Marvin and Margaret (Walsh) Merchant. She was raised in the Willis, Neb. area. She graduated from Waterbury High School.
Mary Lou married Milo D. Anderson on June 3, 1948 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, Neb. They made their home on a farm near Willis. She was a farm wife and homemaker. Mary Lou and Milo had six children. They moved to Ponca in 1997 to retire from farming. Milo passed on on Jan. 4, 2016.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, especially her iris garden. She also liked quilting and crocheting and was especially proud of the quilts she made for each child and grandchild.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Karen (Bob) Huls of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Linda (Wally) Bensen of Maskell, Neb., Ray (Karen) Anderson of Ponca, Ralph (Cindy) Anderson of Roca, Neb., and John (Lisa) Anderson of Sioux City; grandchildren, Kevin (Valerie) Huls, Keith (Adri) Huls, Rob (Robin) Huls, Justin Winfrey and his girlfriend, Melissa, Valerie Bensen, Chris (Allison) Bensen, Andrew (Allison) Bensen, Katie Anderson and her boyfriend, Michael Koehler, Bryson Anderson and Kellan Anderson; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Anderson of Missouri; a brother-in-law, Marlan Millard of Hubbard, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milo; daughter, Patricia Anderson; brother, Dick Merchant; and a sister, Peggy Millard.