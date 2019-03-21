Try 3 months for $3

Ponca, Neb.

91, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Service: March 23 at 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ponca. Burial: St. Michael's Cemetery, South Sioux City. Visitation: March 22 from 5-7 p.m., at the church. Mohr Funeral Home, Ponca.

the life of: Mary Lou Anderson
