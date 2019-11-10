Mary Lou Callahan

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel at 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City, with Deacon Patricia Roberts officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com .

Mary was born Sept. 6, 1937, in Sturgeon, Mo., to William and Onetta (Ornborn) LaForce. The family moved to a farm near Madison, Mo., when she was four years old. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Madison, Mo., graduating from Madison High School in 1956. Mary was united in marriage to Dan Callahan on Aug. 6, 1960, in Moberly, Mo. The first several years of marriage started in Missouri as Dan's coaching career began. In 1964, the couple moved to Iowa, first to Mason City, then in 1966, they moved to the Des Moines area and to Sioux City in 1973. They returned to Moberly in 1986.