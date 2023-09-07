Mary Lou (Johnson) Brown

Bemidji, Minn.

Mary Louise Johnson was born Aug. 29, 1929, to J. Edwin and Eunice (Gessner) Johnson in St. Peter, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm in Oshawa Township, Nicollet County with siblings Donald, Phyllis (Preston), Russell, and Ruth (Anderson).

Mary Lou's life was guided by the admonition to do unto others what you would have them do unto you. She was passionate about equality for all people and justice. Mary Lou died on Aug. 29, 2023, on her 94th birthday.

A memorial service will be held for Mary Lou on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Bemidji with fellowship to follow.

A service for family and friends in Sioux City will be held at the Graceland Cemetery, where her ashes will be interred. In lieu of flowers Mary Lou would prefer memorials be made to the Bemidji United Methodist Church, the Northland Food Shelf, the Food Bank of Siouxland, The Boys and Girls Club or Habitat for Humanity.

When she started country school, Mary Lou read so well she was immediately advanced to the second grade. She enjoyed playing clarinet in dance bands, and also played piano. She started Gustavus Adolphus College at the age of 17 and graduated with a degree in Biology. Her intent was to do medical research at Mayo Clinic but before that came to fruition, she met Douglas G. Brown. They married on February 4, 1950, and after a year each at Manly Iowa, Iowa City, the Quincy Illinois area, they settled in the Sioux City//Sergeant Bluff area where they raised 5 children: Kristine, Juliana, Johanna, Loren and Clinton, as well as numerous foster children from babies to teens.

Mary Lou was a stay-at-home mom until the children started heading off for lives of their own. She then worked in the Accounting Department at Sioux Tools. Doug died in January of 1987, and shortly thereafter she moved to her home in Bemidji, Minnesota as two of her children were living in northern Minnesota.

Mary Lou enjoyed Bemidji and belonged to the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing alto in the church choir for many years as well as with the First City Singers. She helped with Meals on Wheels delivery and with community meals. She knit dozens of mittens and hats for fall coat drives. She loved working with her flower gardens, feeding birds, and having coffee with her neighbors. Family was extremely important to her. Throughout her entire life she adored children and even at 93 would get on the floor to play tea party and cars with great-great-grandchildren. She was always ready for card games at family gatherings and enjoyed their many school events.

Mary Lou is survived by her sister Ruth Anderson of Roy Washington, daughters Kristine Brown (Jim Schmidt) of Solon, Iowa, Juliana (Cerven) (John Nelson) of Clearbrook, Minnesota, Johanna Brown of Laporte Minnesota, son Clinton Brown of Sioux City, as well as numerous and beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, husband Douglas, son Loren and siblings Donald, Russell, and Phyllis (Preston).