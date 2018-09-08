Le Mars, Iowa
Mary Lou Mayrose, 91, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish–St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Visitation with the family present will be after 4: p.m. Sunday, with a parish rosary at 5 p.m., and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Mary Louise Nemmers was born Dec. 21, 1926, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Lucille (Walsh) Nemmers. She attended school in Le Mars and graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic School. Following graduation, she was employed as a bookkeeper in Le Mars.
She was united in marriage to Leonard "Lum" Mayrose on Sept. 1, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Le Mars. Following their marriage, she was a homemaker for her family. Her husband, Leonard passed away on Oct. 11, 1994. Mary Lou continued to live in Le Mars and had lived at Park Place Estates for the last year.
Mary Lou was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She participated in bowling leagues with family members and friends and belonged to several card clubs. Her pastimes included reading, working crossword puzzles, and watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes. Spending time with family, traveling, and celebrating special occasions were some of her greatest joys.
Survivors include her two daughters and three sons, Deborah (Mark) Lethcoe of South Sioux City, David (Marilyn) Mayrose of Ankeny, Iowa, Thomas (Peggy) Mayrose of Le Mars, Paul Mayrose of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Barbara (John) Grosenheider of Sioux Falls ; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marge Livermore and Betty Shea of Le Mars; a brother-in-law, Bill Mayrose of Lake Arrowhead, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lucille Nemmers; her husband, Leonard Mayrose; her son, Stephen Mayrose; her siblings, Marvin "Sonny" Nemmers and Barbara Baack; her in-laws, Marcella Nemmers, Bill Baack, Steve Shea, and Orville "Hank" Livermore; and a niece, Terri Nemmers.