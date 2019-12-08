Mary Louise Malone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary will be remembered as a true woman of faith. She had special devotions to the Virgin Mary and St. Theresa of the Little Flower. She had an incredible ability to light up a room with her silent presence and patient demeanor. Refusing to speak ill of anyone, Mary brought kindness to every person along her journey. Ever proud of her Irish heritage, Mary had Irish wit and a sense of humor that spread joy to those around her. Mary’s greatest pleasure was faith and family.

Left to always honor her memory are her children, Molly Malone Tursi and Frank Tursi of Des Moines, Iowa, Tom Malone and Sydney LaCourse Malone of Grimes, Iowa, Matt Malone of Bucyrus, Kan., Mike and Darla Malone of Austin, Texas, Martie Malone and Jon Starr of Denver, Colo., Peggy (Malone) Fagerland and Dr. Jeff Fagerland of West Des Moines, Iowa, Katie Malone Meador and Dr. Keith Meador of Nashville, Tenn., Liz Malone of Bucyrus, Kan., and Eileen Malone Hatfield and James Hatfield of Paradise Valley, Ariz. Her 28 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren will continue to celebrate their memories with Grandma Malone.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Tom Malone; her son, Patrick; her two grandchildren, Brendan and Bridgette Hatfield; and her brothers, Cliff and Lowell Paup.