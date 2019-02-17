Burnsville, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Mary M. Meacham, 94, of Burnsville, formerly of Sioux City, danced into the arms of Christ on Feb. 7, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.
Mary was born in 1924, in Sioux City, to Henry and Mabel Meyer. Mary attended St. Boniface Grade School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1942. After graduation, Mary moved to Arlington, Va., to begin a five-year appointment with the War Services Department working in personnel at the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. While in Washington, Mary was a member of the Stage Door Canteen, dancing with servicemen and supporting the troops. Mary continued her career in Sioux City after the war.
In 1948, she married Bill Meacham. Bill and Mary raised eight children in Sioux City, then moved to Burnsville in 1975. Living with Alzheimer's, Mary finally brought her smile and peaceful spirit to Mount Olivet Homes in 2016 and was much loved by all.
Mary lived an active life and enjoyed keeping the books for her golf, bowling and bridge leagues. As a couple, she and Bill had a vibrant social life with many cherished friends in Iowa and Minnesota. Mary's greatest joy was her family, whom she fearlessly defended and for whom she cheered. Her unconditional love and her chocolate chip cookies will be forever remembered by her children and grandchildren. In addition to her family, her faith brought her constant strength and comfort throughout her life.
She is survived by seven children, Diana Rohlfsen, Peg (Gerry) Nacke of Remsen, Iowa, Rick Meacham, Terry (Steve) Sachson, Tim (D'Ete) Meacham of Sioux City, John Meacham (Cindy Crosbie), and Jeff (Gina) Meacham; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Keane; her sister-in-law, Mary Kay (Bill) Thompson, both of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; their son, Billy; and her brother, Bob Meyer.
Memorials will be accepted with gratitude.