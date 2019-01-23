Sioux City
Mary M. Young, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in the arms of her loving husband and surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish-St. Boniface Worship Site. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., a rosary at 5 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary M. (Hupke) Young was born on July 23, 1929, to John and Mary Rose (Uhl) Hupke, in Mapleton, Iowa. She was the fourth of nine children.
Mary attended school in Mapleton prior to moving to Sioux City where she was employed at Carmel Crisp Candy Store. While working there, she befriended Winna Jean Young. Winna Jean wrote a letter to her younger brother, John, who was stationed in Japan as World War II was ending. She wrote, "I have just the right girl for you." Upon his return, John Young met Mary and a one-year courtship followed. On Dec. 31, 1949, she was united in marriage to the love of her life.
Their wellspring of love continuously flowed as their family grew. Along with her own children, her love of God embraced nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Forever prayerful, she was a longtime member of St. Boniface Church, where she was an extraordinary Eucharistic minister, who served patients at Mercy Medical Center, in addition to regular weekly masses. Mary unconditionally loved anyone she encountered. Her circle of family and friends relied on her when in need and she gave them time and prayers freely.
Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, John Young; children, Barbara (Allen) Boes, John (Jeanette) Young, Toni Jones, Cheryl (Thomas) Fox, Monica (Michael) Berkes, Michael (Jacquine) Young, James (Joyce) Young, and Theresa (Scott) Chamberlain; 29 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Young, Monica (Bill) Johnston, and June Beacom; brothers, Dwayne (Dorothy) Hupke and Leo (Kathy) Hupke; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Our angel Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Theresa in infancy, and Macile Miller; brother, Delbert Hupke; brothers-in-law, Raymond Miller, Robert Beacom, and James Young; sister-in-law, Beverly Hupke, son-in-law, Thomas Jones; and nephews, Monty Hupke and Tim Hupke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for a later designation to charity.
Dance with the angels sweet Mary, beautiful mother, Kissy Gramma. You were the purest love of our lives and your constant encouragement and loving ways will be deeply missed.