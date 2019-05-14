Sioux City
89, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Service: May 16 at 10:30 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
