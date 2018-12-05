Le Mars, Iowa
Mary Meister, 65, of Le Mars, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Le Mars.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with the Rev. Ken Kraft officiating. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.
Mary was born on Dec. 16, 1952, in Sioux City, the daughter of Lynn and Jessie (Weyer) Kissinger. She attended school in Riverside and graduated at Riverside High in 1971. Mary had many various jobs.
She married Arnold "Arnie" Meister, of Kingsley, on June 30, 1979. They made their home in Le Mars. Mary and Arnie had two children, a son, Jon, and a daughter, Jessie. She raised her children and loved spending time with them and their friends. Their friends would come over just to see Mary half the time they came to visit. She always had a great sense of humor, telling jokes and playing pranks on people. She always left an impression on everyone she met, people loved her craziness.
Mary had three grandchildren, Jazzmine, Kylie and Devin, they were her world. Being a grandma was a very important part of Mary's life, neighbor girls would even call her "Grandma." Her grandchildren will always cherish the shopping experiences, movie nights and bed picnics at grandma and grandpa's house.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Arnold "Arnie"; son, Jon and his wife, Audrey, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Jessie DeVall and husband, Jessie, of Le Mars; three grandchildren, Jazzmine Bruneau, Kylie DeVall and Devin DeVall; her sister, Barbara Douglas of Spencer, Iowa; two brothers, Paul Kissinger and David Kissinger of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Jessie Kissinger; father- and mother-in-law, Louis and Billie Meister; sister, Kathleen Osborn; two brothers-in-law, Jim Douglas and Shannon Osborn; and a sister-in-law, Laura Kissinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mary's family.