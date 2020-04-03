× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary 'Midge' Barry

Danbury, Iowa

Mary Jean “Midge” Barry, 94, of Danbury, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a public mass and visitation will be held at a later date. Private family graveside services will be in Danbury Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Richard D. Ball will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Mary Jean “Midge” (Zensen) Barry was born on Jan. 9, 1926, the daughter of Reinhold and Irene (Weis) Zensen. She grew up in Merrill, Iowa, and graduated from Merrill High School with the class of 1944.

Midge met Bill Barry and the couple were united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1947, at Assumption Catholic Church of Merrill. Midge worked for many years with her husband at the family business, Barry Motor Co. in Danbury.

Midge was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Rosary Society and the Danbury Community Club of Danbury. She loved watching TV and rooting on her beloved Hawkeyes.