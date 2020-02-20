Mary Murray-Hollenbeck
Mary Murray-Hollenbeck

Salix, Iowa

Mary K. Murray-Hollenbeck, 80, of Salix, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her residence.

A celebration of life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Salix Community Center, 317 Tipton St. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary K. Hollenbeck was born Mary Kathryn Cashwell, on Oct. 29, 1939, in Bridgeville, Del. She moved to Wilmington, Del. after graduation to work her first job as a telephone operator.

She later met and married Carl Andy Murray Sr. in March 1958. They had three children, Carl Andy Murray Jr., Debby Lynn Murray and Teresa Ann Murray. Mary married John Hollenbeck in September 1990 and lived in Salix on the Hollenbeck farm. She worked at Bekin's Furniture first as a receptionist and later as a salesperson. She retired from Mercy Medical Center in 2011, where she worked as a telephone operator for almost 30 years.

Mary is survived by her son, Carl Andy (Lea) Murray Jr. of Sioux City; her daughter, Teresa Ann (Daryn Pakebush) Murray of Atascadero, Calif.; her grandson, Nicholas Duane (Justine) Murray of Sioux City; and her great-grandson, Maverick John of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Hollenbeck of Salix; her daughter, Debby Lynn Murray of Sioux City; her mother and two brothers from the state of Delaware; and a sister from the state of North Carolina.

Meyer Bros Colonial Funeral Home
