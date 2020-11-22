Mary Murray

Mary Ann Steffen Murray

Salt Lake City, Utah, formerly Sioux City

Mary Ann Steffen Murray, 86, of Salt Lake City, formerly Sioux City, departed this earth in the early morning of Nov. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City, to the arms of the Lord, leaving behind the health challenges this beautiful woman faced throughout the last four years.

No funeral services will be held. Mary's ashes will be interred later at Utah Veterans Memorial Park.

Mary was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Sioux City, to Otto F. and Anna C. Skinner Steffen. Mary attended parochial school in her early years, graduated from Central High School, then attended Morningside College, all in Sioux City.

William “Bill” Murray made the best choice of his life to wed Mary in October 1953 in Sioux City. They lived in Sioux City, Le Mars, and Fort Dodge, Iowa, before moving their family to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1965.

Bill always wanted Mary at his side, and she was a faithful caregiver, especially during his lengthy illness. They were married 63 years.