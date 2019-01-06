Columbia, S.C., formerly Sioux City
Mary Marie Oehlerking Swanson, 79, of Columbia, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2019.
A celebration of Mary's life will be 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 400 Harbison Boulevard, in Columbia.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1939, in Sioux City. Mary was a very active member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church, where she at one time served as church secretary and recently as secretary of the Springhaven Home Owners Association. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed being a homemaker. She also loved bird watching, tending to her flowers, and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Swanson, to whom she was married for 60 years; son, David (Mandy) Swanson; daughters, Karen (David) Shelton and Susan (Jerry) Crane; grandchildren, Katelyn Gaston, Parker Shelton, Nathan Crane, and Hannah Crane; and siblings, Virginia Lynns, George Oehlerking, Karl Oehlerking, Eric Oehlerking, and Fred Oehlerking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Marie Oehlerking; and, siblings, Ray Oehlerking, Kathleen Oehlerking, and Steven Oehlerking.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Christus Victor Lutheran Church.