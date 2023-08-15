Piedmont, S.D.

Mary Patricia "Pat" Miller, 93 of Piedmont, South Dakota and formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Friday, May 19, 2023, with several of her children present. A memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. A rosary will begin at 9 a.m. followed by visitation before mass. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Pat was born to parents, August and Marie (Krause) Krumwiede on Aug. 26, 1929, in Sioux City. She married Bernard Miller on Aug. 22, 1953, in Sioux City. She worked for Younkers Department Store prior to marrying and starting a family, and then became a “stay at home mom” for a number of years to raise her five children. In 1980 she and her husband relocated to Clear Lake, Iowa where she worked for the Ben Franklin Store until 1987, when they moved to Rapid City, S.D. There she enjoyed “the best job she ever had” at Black Hills Federal Credit Union until her retirement in 2001. They moved back to Sioux City in 2002 where she lived until age 87, when she moved to Rapid City to her daughter's home.

Pat's family was always the center of her life. She enjoyed time spent with her children and many grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, craft making with her husband, crocheting and gardening. She was a great cook and loved baking cookies for her family and church functions, and she enjoyed volunteering at Immaculate Conception Church over the years.

Pat is survived by her children, Mary Theresa (Jerry) Treinen of Piedmont, S.D., David (Kim) Miller of Sergeant Bluff, Gary (Twyla) Miller of Runaway Bay, Texas, Kevin (Ellen) Miller of Indianola, Iowa, and Nancy Miller of Rapid City, S.D.; brother, Bill (Darlene) Krumwiede of Sioux City; and 39 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; and daughter in infancy, Susan Catherine.

Memorials may be made in her name to Monument Health Hospice, 224 Elk St, Rapid City, S.D. 57701 or The Carmelite Nuns in Sioux City.