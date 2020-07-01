× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary R. O'Connor

Webster City, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Mary Rita O'Connor, 89, of Webster City, a former longtime Sioux City resident, died on June 22, 2020 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Webster City. She had been a resident of Crestview since August, 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Church of the Nativity in Sioux City. Private inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary was born on May 14, 1931, in Waterbury, Neb., the daughter of Jacob James and Rita Josephine (Jones) Ripp. She was raised in Jackson, Neb. and Sioux City, graduating with the last class to graduate from Sioux City Cathedral High School in 1949.

She married Thomas Patrick O'Connor on Aug. 11, 1956 at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. The couple resided in Sioux City until December 2014, when they moved to Webster City. She owned and operated O'Connor Bookkeeping Service at the Sioux City Stockyards.