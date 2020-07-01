Mary R. O'Connor
Webster City, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Mary Rita O'Connor, 89, of Webster City, a former longtime Sioux City resident, died on June 22, 2020 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Webster City. She had been a resident of Crestview since August, 2019 after suffering a stroke.
Memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Church of the Nativity in Sioux City. Private inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary was born on May 14, 1931, in Waterbury, Neb., the daughter of Jacob James and Rita Josephine (Jones) Ripp. She was raised in Jackson, Neb. and Sioux City, graduating with the last class to graduate from Sioux City Cathedral High School in 1949.
She married Thomas Patrick O'Connor on Aug. 11, 1956 at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. The couple resided in Sioux City until December 2014, when they moved to Webster City. She owned and operated O'Connor Bookkeeping Service at the Sioux City Stockyards.
Mary was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Webster City and Church of the Nativity in Sioux City and a former member of the Morningside Country Club and Green Valley Golf Club. Mary loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and winter in Texas and enjoyed playing cards. She was a big Bishop Heelan and Iowa State Cyclone fan.
She is survived by her daughter, Paige McNeil of Cherokee, Iowa; sons, Kelly (Gina) of Independence, Mo., and Shawn (Dr. Simon Teo) of San Jose, Calif.; daughter, Trish (Kevin) Bahrenfuss of Webster City; grandchildren, Peyton O'Connor, Preston Birch, Paxton O'Connor, Taylor O'Connor, Scott O'Connor, Ben Bahrenfuss and Erin Bahrenfuss; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters, Marcella Kress and Margaret Ann Tielke.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.